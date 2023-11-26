Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer arrested on DUI charge, ruled out vs. Chiefs

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer was arrested Saturday night on charges of driving under the influence and speeding, both misdemeanors, and was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Teamer, 26, was released from custody Sunday morning.

“The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Roderic Teamer last night,” the team said in a statement. “The club is in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Teamer had just been activated Saturday off injured reserve. He has played in six games this season.

He was suspended by the NFL in 2020 for four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.