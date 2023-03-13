Safety Tashaun Gipson agrees to deal to remain with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. will return for a second season with the San Francisco 49ers after agreeing to a one-year contract before hitting free agency.

Gipson announced on Instagram on Sunday night that he will return to San Francisco for 2023 after a productive first season with the Niners.

The agreement is worth a reported $2.9 million with $2.2 million guaranteed.

The 32-year-old Gipson joined the 49ers late in training camp last season when starting free safety Jimmie Ward was sidelined with an injury. He immediately stepped in as starter and became a key part of the NFL's stingiest defense.

Gipson started all 17 games in the regular season, leading the team with five interceptions for the the most by a 49ers player since Perrish Cox also had five in 2014.

Gipson also had eight passes defensed and teamed with All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to form a solid duo at safety.

Gipson has 32 interceptions in his 11-year career that has included stops in Cleveland, Jacksonville, Houston and Chicago before landing in San Francisco.

Gipson's return could mean Ward, who becomes an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, won't be back. Ward is the longest-tenured 49ers player, being drafted in the first round in 2014.

He moved from safety to slot cornerback last season after returning from injury in October and could be looking for an opportunity to go back to safety when he hits the open market.