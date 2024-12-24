Lopsided loss sinks the reeling Saints further into evaluation mode

NEW ORLEANS — A lopsided, shutout loss has left the beat-up New Orleans Saints limping into the final two games of a lost season — and into a rather cloudy future beyond that.

Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi figured that a visit to playoff-bound Green Bay would be a tall order for his injury-riddled squad, whose prominent missing players included starters at quarterback, running back and receiver.

And when New Orleans' mostly healthy defensive front struggled against a Packers ground game led by running back Josh Jacobs, the rout was on.

Nothing "stuck out on film other than a lack of execution and lack of playmaking,” Rizzi said Tuesday after reviewing video of Monday night's 34-0 loss at Green Bay.

“We played against a playoff team, at their place, that has very few holes on their team,” Rizzi added. “It was a little bit of a perfect storm."

Rizzi, a special teams coordinator who has made no secret that he sees his eight-game interim stint as an opportunity to further his head-coaching ambitions, has two more games left in what has been an up-and-down audition.

The Saints are 3-3 on his watch, which includes one of New Orleans' most lopsided losses since the turn of the century.

New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi challenges umpire Fred Bryan (11)during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

With the playoffs unattainable, and with a lot of reserves pressed into service, the final two weeks will serve primarily as a player-evaluation period heading into the offseason, when there are bound to be myriad changes on the roster and perhaps the coaching staff.

Rizzi said the Saints, realistically, have been in evaluation mode “for the last month or so,” but added that there maybe be additional young or practice-squad players getting longer looks in the final two games.

“My big thing this week is to see how we can respond,” Rizzi said. “We’re going to find out a lot about a lot of people.”

What’s working

Of the Saints' four punts, three were inside the Green Bay 20 and New Orleans did not allow a single punt return yard. The punt team might have been the only unit that executed its job (even the kickoff unit allowed a 38-yard return).

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) is sacked by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

What needs help

The Saints had trouble protecting the quarterback (three sacks) and protecting the football (two turnovers). They couldn't run the ball (67 yards). They couldn't stop the run (188 yards allowed). They couldn't pass the ball consistently (129 yards) or stop the pass when they needed to. As former Saints coach Jim Mora once said, they couldn't do “ diddly poo.”

Although rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler largely struggled and was responsible for both New Orleans turnovers, he had enough highlights — including a jumping, first-down pass on third-and-long — to keep him penciled in as the starter if the injured Derek Carr remains unable to play, Rizzi said.

“It was definitely a performance where we got to take the good with the bad,” Rizzi said. “We've got to get rid of those negative plays.”

Stock up

New Orleans native Foster Moreau has emerged as one of the Saints' most reliable offensive players. The sixth-year NFL tight end made two catches for a team-high 33 yards on Monday night, giving him 25 catches for 335 yards this season. His four TDs receiving entering the game remain tied for the team lead.

Stock down

Rizzi was riding high after two wins to start his interim term as head coach, but Monday night's ugly loss is the club's third in four games and took a lot of luster off his candidacy for a longer-term appointment.

Injury report

Center Erik McCoy left the game with an elbow injury, while guard Lucas Patrick hurt his knee in the closing minutes. Rizzi said McCoy won't need surgery but could miss the rest of the season. The coach said Patrick needs more tests but is not expected to play again this season.

While the chances of Carr (non-throwing, left hand) or top running back Alvin Kamara (groin) playing again this season appear slim, the Saints have declined to rule that out.

Rizzi said Carr is getting closer to being able to play and wants the opportunity to go against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meanwhile, Rizzi said Kamara “is working his tail off to try to come back” this season.

“Alvin told me this morning, in my office, that he really would like to play again,” Rizzi said.

Key number

24 — The number of years since the Saints suffered a more lopsided shutout loss, 38-0 against San Francisco in 2002.

Up next

The Saints' home finale against lowly Las Vegas will be an anticlimactic affair bound to generate a level of fan interest similar to, if not less than, a preseason game. But the game will be important to the current regime, which needs victories in each of the club's final two games to avoid the franchise's worst record since it was displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and went 3-13.