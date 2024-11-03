Saints WR Chris Olave discharged from hospital after concussion, to return to New Orleans with team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been discharged from Carolinas Medical Center and will return to New Orleans on Sunday night with his team.

Olave sustained a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers following a scary hit from safety Xavier Woods, resulting in him being placed on a backboard and taken to the hospital for observations.

The Saints say Olave has use of all of his extremities.

Olave was coming across the middle on a pass route when he was sandwiched by Woods and cornerback Dane Jackson. Woods appeared to lead with his shoulder, but collided with Olave's head as he was attempting to catch the ball on the run.

Immediately four flags came flying and Woods was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Olave remained on the field for several minutes being attended to by trainers as the crowd went silent as players from both teams gathered around him.

He was moving his arms as he was carted to the locker room.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave gets hit by Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson and safety Xavier Woods during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Olave was taken off the field after getting hurt on the play. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

Woods was not ejected.

Woods was fined $11,255 for a late hit on Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki on Sept. 29 during the third quarter of the Bengals’ win.