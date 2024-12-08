SportsFootball

Saints QB Derek Carr leaves game late in 4th quarter with injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the...

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: AP/John Munson

By The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr left the field late in the fourth quarter on Sunday after sustaining an injury while diving for a first down.

Carr tried to leap over a Giants tackler and landed hard. He was on the turf for a minute or two before walking to the medical tent. He was examined and slowly walked to an area where X-rays are done.

Carr came up a yard short and Jake Haener replaced him for a third-and-1 play. Giants linebacker Micah McFadden stopped the third down play and the Giants got the ball back.

After an interception by Demario Davis, Haener led the next series and the Giants got the ball back with 1:21 to play.

