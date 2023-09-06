Saints reserve rookie QB Jake Haener suspended 6 games

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints rookie reserve quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers, a league spokesman said Wednesday.

Despite showing promise during the preseason, Haener was not expected to play this season. The Saints' starting quarterback is veteran Derek Carr and his backup is veteran Jameis Winston.

The Saints also could have Taysom Hill play quarterback full time if needed, as he has done before. But Hill's primary role is as a utility player who can execute designed quarterback runs, line up as a tight end and also serve as the upback on the punt team.

Haener will be eligible to return to the Saints' active roster on Oct. 16, the Monday before New Orleans' Week 6 game against Houston.

A fourth-round draft choice out of Fresno State, Haener made the regular-season roster after playing in all three of New Orleans' preseason games. He completed 38 of 72 passes (52.8%) for 395 yards and a touchdown. He also was intercepted three times.

The NFL statement did not specify the banned substance for which Haener tested positive.