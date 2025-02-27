NFL salary cap reaches a record-high $279.2 million for the 2025 season
INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL’s salary cap will be a record-high $279.2 million in 2025, an increase of $23.8 million.
The league informed teams of the new cap figure on Thursday during the NFL scouting combine.
The cap is up $102 million since 2018. It was $34.608 million in 1994, the first year the NFL had a salary cap. Total projected player costs, including benefits, are slotted at $362.48 million.
Teams must be under the cap by 4 p.m. ET on March 12.
More football news
NFL salary cap reaches a record-high $279.2 million for the 2025 season
Heisman Trophy winner and 2-way star Travis Hunter says he won't work out at the NFL combine2m read
Ravens' Tucker releases new statement: 'I have never intended to disrespect anyone'1m read
NFL NextGen Stats team unveils new tool to help fans better understand combine results3m read
Defensive end Abdul Carter says he's the best player in NFL 2025 draft class1m read