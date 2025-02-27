NFL salary cap reaches a record-high $279.2 million for the 2025 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL’s salary cap will be a record-high $279.2 million in 2025, an increase of $23.8 million.

The league informed teams of the new cap figure on Thursday during the NFL scouting combine.

The cap is up $102 million since 2018. It was $34.608 million in 1994, the first year the NFL had a salary cap. Total projected player costs, including benefits, are slotted at $362.48 million.

Teams must be under the cap by 4 p.m. ET on March 12.