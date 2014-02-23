Sammy Watkins doesn't disappoint at NFL Combine

Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins bolstered his case to be the top wideout selected in this year's draft, running his two 40-yard dash attempts in 4.34 and 4.37 seconds

He's coming off a terrific year with 101 catches for 1,464 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Jets and Giants are in the market for an elite receiver, but it looks like they'd have to trade up to get a talent like Watkins. The Giants have the 12th overall pick, while the Jets have the 18th selection.