Seahawks right tackle Abe Lucas could make his first start of the season against 49ers

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks right tackle Abe Lucas was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday and could be in line to make his first start of the season.

Lucas was a third-round pick out of Washington State in 2022 and started 16 games before a knee injury limited him to just six games in 2023.

Lucas last played on Dec. 31 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He underwent knee surgery in January.

On Monday, head coach Mike Macdonald said it was a realistic expectation for Lucas to play at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Lucas’ return would immediately help stabilize what has been a revolving door at right tackle. George Fant went on IR with a knee injury in Week 1, and then reinjured his knee against the Rams in his first game back, while Stone Forysthe and rookie Michael Jerrell also saw playing time.

“I think that the best version of Abe is going to give us the best version of our offensive line,” Macdonald said. “We want to make sure that he’s ready to go, but from what I saw today, it looked really good, he looked good last week. There’s a timeline here that we’re kind of abiding by and there are certain milestones and hurdles you need to cross in order for him to play his best ball. So, hopefully, that’s this week.”