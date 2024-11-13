SportsFootball

Seahawks right tackle Abe Lucas could make his first start of the season against 49ers

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks right tackle Abe Lucas was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday and could be in line to make his first start of the season.

Lucas was a third-round pick out of Washington State in 2022 and started 16 games before a knee injury limited him to just six games in 2023.

Lucas last played on Dec. 31 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He underwent knee surgery in January.

On Monday, head coach Mike Macdonald said it was a realistic expectation for Lucas to play at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Lucas’ return would immediately help stabilize what has been a revolving door at right tackle. George Fant went on IR with a knee injury in Week 1, and then reinjured his knee against the Rams in his first game back, while Stone Forysthe and rookie Michael Jerrell also saw playing time.

“I think that the best version of Abe is going to give us the best version of our offensive line,” Macdonald said. “We want to make sure that he’s ready to go, but from what I saw today, it looked really good, he looked good last week. There’s a timeline here that we’re kind of abiding by and there are certain milestones and hurdles you need to cross in order for him to play his best ball. So, hopefully, that’s this week.”

More football news

Deommodore Lenoir's growth leads to a big payday from the 49ers3m read
Rock: Rodgers' toughest challenge might be saying farewell3m read
Pro Picks: Big-time QB matchups highlight the NFL's Week 11 schedule6m read
Bills QB Allen dismisses comparisons to Mahomes by noting he's 0-3 in playoffs against Chiefs star3m read
Titans eager to clean up their mistakes and score more points after halftime2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME