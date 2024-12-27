Seahawks' defense dominates in low-scoring win over Bears

SEATTLE — It wasn’t pretty, but the Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 6-3 slog of a victory Thursday over the Chicago Bears.

The win featured an outstanding effort from Seattle's defense, a near disappearance from the offense and a game-sealing pick that ended Caleb Williams' rookie record for the most pass attempts without an interception at 353.

The Seahawks sacked Williams seven times to tie the team’s season high as the Bears lost their 10th consecutive game in the lowest scoring contest of the season.

The Bears had a chance to pull off an upset when they had the ball at Seattle's 40-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen picked off Williams with 20 seconds left.

It was a nice bounce-back win for Seattle, but had little impact on their postseason outlook. The more important game will come Saturday, when the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals face off with Seattle’s postseason fortunes on the line.

A win by Arizona keeps the Seahawks in the hunt — but still needing a win over the Rams next weekend to clinch the NFC West. A Rams win this weekend would dash Seattle’s hopes as Los Angeles would win the tiebreaker over Seattle even if the Seahawks win the regular-season finale.

“We’re in the mode of controlling what we can control,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “We know what’s coming next week. We’re going to spend this weekend getting our minds and bodies and spirits right to go play a game.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams speaks during a press conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

"Yeah, we’re praying that it’s for the division championship.”

What’s working

Leonard Williams continues to be a force for the Seahawks. The defensive tackle dominated the Bears' offensive line with two of Seattle’s seven sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

Williams been the key to Seattle’s defensive resurgence. A unit that was among the worst in the league earlier in the season has become one of the NFL's most productive in the second half with Williams' big-time impact up front being a major reason Seattle is still in the playoff hunt.

“He should be up for all the accolades,” Macdonald said. “I don’t know what the awards are out there, but I would give it to him,” Macdonald said. “He’s just a phenomenal player, phenomenal human being. I’m glad he’s a Seahawk. Glad he’s with us.”

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald speaks during a press conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

What needs help

Seattle’s offense was full of stops and starts, but two field goals proved to be enough. Geno Smith managed just 160 passing yards and nearly threw yet another interception in the red zone on Seattle’s first drive of the game.

Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh combined for 103 yards on 22 carries, with McIntosh’s 25-yard first-quarter run marking Seattle’s longest offensive play of the day. Charbonnet, starting in place of the injured Kenneth Walker III, was held to just 3.8 yards per carry.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has spent the season trying to figure out how to get the running game going, with little success.

Stock up

The Seahawks' defense put up a lockdown performance after struggling in losses against Green Bay and Minnesota, holding the Bears to just 179 yards of total offense and finishing with 10 quarterback hits.

Along with Leonard Williams big day, Devon Witherspoon had six tackles with a sack and three tackles for loss as the Seahawks recaptured some of the momentum it had lost the past two weeks.

Under constant pressure from Seattle’s pass rush, Caleb Williams threw for 122 yards, while completing 16 of 28 pass attempts.

Stock down

WR DK Metcalf. He had a tough day, with just three receptions for 43 yards. He also drew a pair of personal fouls on a single play, one coming after he head-butted Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in the second quarter.

Metcalf hasn’t had more than 70 yards receiving in a game since Seattle’s win over Atlanta on Oct. 20. He has only had more than four receptions in three games this year, and has just four touchdown catches in what has been a bit of a disappointing season for the sixth-year receiver.

Injuries

The Seahawks put Walker (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, marking the end of his regular season. Walker has to miss at least the next four games, but could return if Seattle makes it deep into the playoffs.

Key number

7 — Seattle’s seven sacks made it 67 on the year for Caleb Williams, 15 more than any other quarterback in the league and fourth-most in league history.

Up next

The Seahawks finish the regular season at the Los Angeles Rams on either Jan. 4 or 5.