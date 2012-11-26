Seahawks 'aware' of PED report on Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks say they "are aware" of a report that cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner are facing four-game suspensions for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Seahawks released a short statement late Sunday after arriving back in Seattle following their 24-21 loss in Miami. ESPN.com first reported Sunday afternoon, citing unnamed sources, that Seattle's starting cornerbacks had tested positive and were planning to appeal the suspensions.

Shortly after returning to Seattle, Sherman posted on his Twitter account, "This is issue will be resolved soon and the truth will come out. Not worried."

Browner and Sherman are the key components of Seattle's aggressive, physical secondary. The report came shortly after the Seahawks gave up 17 fourth-quarter points to the Dolphins in a loss that could damage Seattle's playoff hopes.