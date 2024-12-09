Charbonnet runs for career-high 134 yards, 2 TDs as NFC West-leading Seahawks beat Cardinals 30-18

GLENDALE, Ariz. — On a play that didn't particularly matter in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Seattle's defense was swarming anyway, chasing Arizona's Kyler Murray across the field before the quarterback dejectedly slid to the ground for a sack as the clock hit zero.

The Seahawks have proved they have a good team. Now they want to be great.

Their 30-18 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday suggests they're at least trending toward that goal. Seattle (8-5) has won four straight games and maintained its one-game lead in the NFC West.

“We didn't want them to score,” linebacker Ernest Jones IV said of the final play. “We want to be dominant. And you can't just be dominant at certain times, you have to be dominant throughout the game.”

After a slow start, the Seahawks controlled the final 3 1/2 quarters. Zach Charbonnet ran for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns, Geno Smith threw for 233 yards and a score, and the defense had two crucial interceptions in the first quarter.

The Seahawks swept the season series from the Cardinals. They have won seven in a row against their division rival.

Seattle shook off an early deficit to take a 24-10 lead by halftime. Charbonnet broke a tackle at midfield and sprinted 51 yards for a touchdown with 2:36 left in the second quarter.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) can't make the catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

The 23-year-old Charbonnet thrived in an increased role, taking over for injured starter Kenneth Walker III. The second-year player also caught seven passes for 59 yards.

“It's tough to tackle that guy in the open field,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “He's got speed and power.”

Smith completed 24 of 30 passes and wasn't sacked.

“Dude, I thought the (offensive line) was phenomenal,” Smith said. “The way they played, we can win every game we play.”

Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks fans pose for the camera during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

The Cardinals (6-7) could have moved into a share of first place with a win. Instead, they have lost three straight and are fading from the playoff picture. Murray threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw interceptions on back-to-back passes in the first quarter.

It's the first time in Murray's six-year career that he's had at least two interceptions in consecutive games.

“Today, you throw two picks, put yourself behind the eight-ball in the NFL, it's tough,” Murray said. “It's on me. Just put it on me.”

The Cardinals cut the margin to 27-18 late in the third quarter on Murray's 2-yard, underhand shovel pass to James Conner. Murray also ran for the 2-point conversion.

Arizona had a chance to make it a one-possession game midway through the fourth, but Chad Ryland's 40-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright. It was Ryland's third straight game with a missed field goal.

“I've got to find some answers to get us going a little bit, because we haven't played great the past couple weeks,” second-year Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “That falls on me. I've got to go back to the drawing board tomorrow, get these things corrected, put them in better position, and we've got to win a game.”

The Seahawks took a 10-7 lead in the first quarter on back-to-back big plays by the defense and then the offense. Jones picked off Murray, giving Seattle the ball at the Cardinals 19.

“It was kind of right to me, so I don't know what he saw,” Jones said. “But it happens.”

Smith capitalized on the next play, finding Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 19-yard touchdown.

Murray was picked off again on the next possession, this time by Coby Bryant. The Seahawks took advantage of the good field position again, with Charbonnet running for a 1-yard touchdown and a 17-7 lead.

It was a stunning turn of events for the Cardinals, who were in control on the first few drives. They cruised downfield on their opening possession and Murray hit Michael Wilson on a perfectly executed play-action pass for a 41-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Injuries

Seahawks: Walker (ankle, calf) was ruled out on Saturday. He's run for 542 yards and seven TDs this season and was one of seven inactive Seattle players.

Cardinals: Starting S Jalen Thompson (illness) played after appearing on injury report Saturday. ... P Blake Gillikin (ankle) got hurt in the first half and Ryland had to take over as the punter. ... DL Roy Lopez (ankle) left the game in the second half.

Up next

Seahawks: Host Green Bay next Sunday.

Cardinals: Host New England next Sunday.