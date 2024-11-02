SportsFootball

WR DK Metcalf to miss Seahawks' game Sunday against Rams with knee sprain

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, right, talks with quarterback...

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, right, talks with quarterback Geno Smith (7) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Seattle. Credit: AP/John Froschauer

By The Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — Wide receiver DK Metcalf was ruled out of the Seattle Seahawks' game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams because of a right knee sprain.

It will be the second game Metcalf misses because of an MCL sprain that he sustained at Atlanta on Oct. 20.

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said earlier in the week that he was hopeful Metcalf would return against the Rams, but ruled him out on Friday. Metcalf has not practiced this week.

“Just needs more time,” Macdonald said. “It’s nothing that he could have done differently. We just need more time for him. That’s what’s best for him and the team.”

Metcalf has 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns. He's averaging 16.2 yards per catch.

The Seahawks (4-4) have a bye next week.

