Seahawks QB Geno Smith exits with knee injury in 3rd quarter against Green Bay

Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith is hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

SEATTLE — Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith left Sunday night's game against Green Bay with a knee injury.

He was hit low by Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who rolled over Smith's ankle. Smith limped off the field, throwing his helmet as he reached the sideline. He walked off the field a short time later, accompanied to the locker room by trainers.

The team said he had a knee injury and his return was questionable.

Sam Howell, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Washington, replaced Smith. He'd played just one snap for Seattle prior to entering the game with his team trailing 20-6.

Smith entered the NFC showdown second in the league in attempts, completions and passing yards, but he struggled before he was hurt, throwing his fourth end-zone interception this season. He was 15 of 19 for 149 yards and the pick.

