Seahawks again without Jamal Adams; DK Metcalf expected to play for Seattle vs. Steelers

RENTON, Wash. — Safety Jamal Adams will miss his third straight game for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday despite returning to practice in a limited capacity this week.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said that Adams was able to take part in two days of practice this week, but was unable to go on Friday and the team decided he would sit for the third consecutive week with the Seahawks hosting Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Carroll said sitting the past two games helped Adams, but not enough to be back in game action.

“It helped him enough to get on the practice field and he could get around and all that, but it’s just not up to the level that he can play at and he knows that, we know that and we talked it through,” Carroll said.

Adams hasn’t played since Week 14 against San Francisco while dealing with lingering issues due to the recovery and rehab from the torn quadriceps tendon that he suffered in Week 1 of the 2022 season and kept him out for more than a year.

While Adams will sit again, the Seahawks are optimistic that rookie first-round pick Devon Witherspoon has a chance to play against the Steelers. Witherspoon has missed the past two games with a hip injury.

Seattle also ruled out defensive end Frank Clark for the fourth time in the last six games despite not being listed with an injury designation. Carroll seemed uninterested talking about Clark’s situation saying, “I got nothing for you. He’s out right now and we’ll just leave it at that if we could.”

Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (23) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is expected to play despite missing a couple days with lower back soreness, while running back Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle) will likely be decisions made before Sunday’s game.

“He worked today too, so he made it through,” Carroll said of Walker. “All of the guys that were limited in some fashion we’re going to ... get them all the way to game time and we’ll figure that out then.”