Seahawks hire Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks hired Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator on Sunday.

Kubiak’s hiring ends a nearly three-week search for Seattle, which fired coordinator Ryan Grubb on Jan. 6 after the Seahawks finished 28th in the league in rushing under Grubb’s pass-happy attack.

Kubiak spent 2024 as the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator. After the Saints fired coach Dennis Allen in early November, Kubiak stayed on under interim coach Darren Rizzi, but was free to leave for another job as the Saints have yet to hire a head coach.

The Saints’ offense struggled after losing several key players to injuries, finishing 21st in the league in total offense, 23rd in passing, 14th in rushing and 24th in scoring.

Kubiak, a son of former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak, was the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator in 2021. He spent 2022 as the Denver Broncos’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and 2023 as the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

He began his coaching career at Texas A&M in 2011. He had earlier stints as an assistant with both the Vikings and Broncos.

While the Seahawks struggled to run the ball in 2024, they set franchise records in passing. Geno Smith threw for a franchise-high 4,320 yards, fourth most in the NFL. Seattle finished eighth in the league in passing with an average of 236.5 yards per game.