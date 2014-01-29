Steven Hauschka thinks Matt Prater could hit a 75-yard field goal

Could we see a 75-yard field goal in the NFL some day? Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka thinks so -- and that it'll be done by his Super Bowl XLVIII counterpart, Matt Prater.

Hauschka was asked during Wednesday's media availability if he thought someone would hit a 70-yarder in the NFL soon (it's been done one before at the high school level, by Jon Semerene of Cypress Hills HS in Weston, Fla. last year). His response: “I know Prater can hit it. I’ve seen him hit it several times.”

Hauschka then said he's seen Prater -- who broke the previous record with a 64-yarder against the Titans on Dec. 8 -- hit from 70 in the light air of Denver. He then added, "He could hit 75 for sure.”

OK, fine, but can he do it without the wind at his back, Steven?

“Yeah, for real. He’s impressive.”