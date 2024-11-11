SportsFootball

Seahawks waive starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson in surprise move

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) runs against...

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) runs against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson (0) during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Stephen Brashear

By The Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks waived linebacker Tyrel Dodson on Monday in a shake-up of their struggling defense.

Dodson started all nine games this season for the Seahawks, seven at middle linebacker and the past two games on the weak side after the team traded for middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV on Oct. 23.

The surprising move comes during a year of defensive struggles for the Seahawks (4-5), who rank 26th in the NFL in rush defense with an average of 139.4 yards allowed per game. Seattle ranks 24th in total defense, giving up 357.6 yards per game.

First-year coach Mike Macdonald is a defensive specialist who coordinated Baltimore's top-ranked defense last season.

The Seahawks signed Dodson and Jerome Baker in the offseason as replacements for Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, both of whom departed in free agency. Both players are now gone, with Baker traded to Tennessee for Jones.

Dodson, who led the Seahawks with 71 tackles, will most likely be replaced by second-year player Drake Thomas or rookie Tyrice Knight.

Seattle also added cornerback Josh Jobe to the active roster on Monday.

