Kenneth Walker III ruled out for Seahawks heading into crucial NFC West game vs. Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has been ruled out for Sunday's crucial NFC West matchup against the Arizona Cardinals because of ankle and calf injuries.

Walker didn't practice on Thursday or Friday and the Seahawks downgraded him from questionable to out on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has run for 542 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games this season. The Seahawks (7-5) come into Sunday's game with a one-game lead over the Cardinals (6-6) and Los Angeles Rams (6-6) for first place in the division.

The Cardinals also announced a late addition to their injury report on Saturday. Starting safety Jalen Thompson is questionable because of an illness.