Seattle's Russell Wilson ties rookie TD record

SEATTLE -- Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has tied Peyton Manning's NFL record for most touchdown passes by a rookie with 26 after a third-quarter score on Sunday against St. Louis.

After struggling to get Seattle's offense started for most of the game, Wilson found fullback Michael Robinson out of the backfield on a 10-yard TD with 2:09 left in the third quarter to give the Seahawks a 13-10 lead. That capped a run of three straight completions for Wilson to finish the drive.

Manning set the record in 1998 with the Indianapolis Colts.