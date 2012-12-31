SportsFootball

Seattle's Russell Wilson ties rookie TD record

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes in the first half...

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes in the first half of a game against the St. Louis Rams. (Dec. 30, 2012) Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEATTLE -- Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has tied Peyton Manning's NFL record for most touchdown passes by a rookie with 26 after a third-quarter score on Sunday against St. Louis.

After struggling to get Seattle's offense started for most of the game, Wilson found fullback Michael Robinson out of the backfield on a 10-yard TD with 2:09 left in the third quarter to give the Seahawks a 13-10 lead. That capped a run of three straight completions for Wilson to finish the drive.

Manning set the record in 1998 with the Indianapolis Colts.

