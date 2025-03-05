Seahawks star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has requested a trade, AP source says

D.K. Metcalf wants out of Seattle.

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the longtime Seahawks wide receiver has asked for a trade. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the request was not announced publicly.

Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler, has caught 438 passes for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in six seasons with the Seahawks.

The 27-year-old Metcalf has one year remaining on his current contract, which has three voidable seasons after 2025. He's currently scheduled to count nearly $32 million against the salary cap next year.

Metcalf's request was made public on the same day Seattle cut veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett in a salary cap-saving move.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.