Seahawks star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has requested a trade, AP source says

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) warms up before...

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press

D.K. Metcalf wants out of Seattle.

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the longtime Seahawks wide receiver has asked for a trade. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the request was not announced publicly.

Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler, has caught 438 passes for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in six seasons with the Seahawks.

The 27-year-old Metcalf has one year remaining on his current contract, which has three voidable seasons after 2025. He's currently scheduled to count nearly $32 million against the salary cap next year.

Metcalf's request was made public on the same day Seattle cut veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett in a salary cap-saving move.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

