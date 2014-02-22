SportsFootball

Seattle Seahawks have draft-day magic

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) reacts after making...

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) reacts after making a tackle against the Denver Broncos during the second half of Super Bowl XLVIII, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: AP / Gregory Bull

By Bob Glauber

The Seahawks have been one of the best teams at finding gems in the lower rounds of the draft in recent years. Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith was a seventh-round linebacker and cornerback Richard Sherman a fifth-rounder that year. Safety Kam Chancellor was a fifth-rounder in 2010.

"The coaches have buy-in to that player, so if it's a Kam Chancellor or Richard Sherman, however they feel they can accentuate those guys' strengths, they're going to do it," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said. "When we pick a player, we just have a cool buy-in. That's the best way I can describe it."

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?