Seattle Seahawks have draft-day magic

The Seahawks have been one of the best teams at finding gems in the lower rounds of the draft in recent years. Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith was a seventh-round linebacker and cornerback Richard Sherman a fifth-rounder that year. Safety Kam Chancellor was a fifth-rounder in 2010.

"The coaches have buy-in to that player, so if it's a Kam Chancellor or Richard Sherman, however they feel they can accentuate those guys' strengths, they're going to do it," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said. "When we pick a player, we just have a cool buy-in. That's the best way I can describe it."