Seahawks release longtime wide receiver Tyler Lockett in cost-cutting move

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks released Tyler Lockett on Wednesday, parting ways with the franchise's second all-time leading receiver in a cost-cutting move ahead of the new league year.

Lockett, a 10-year veteran, caught 661 passes for 8,564 yards and 61 touchdowns in Seattle, trailing only Hall of Famer Steve Largent in all three categories on the team's career list.

Yet Lockett's production dipped in each of the past two seasons. He finished with just 894 yards receiving in 2023, a number that fell to just 600 in 2024, his lowest mark since 2017.

Lockett's salary cap number was scheduled to balloon to more than $30 million in 2025. Cutting him frees up about $17 million in cap space. The 32-year-old Lockett sensed at the end of the 2024 season that it might be his last in Seattle, telling reporters in January that “maybe this isn’t the end, maybe it is the end, but I always will be a Seahawk through and through.”

Seattle has created around $30 million in cap space this week. The Seahawks released four veterans, including outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones, on Tuesday.