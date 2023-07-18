Steelers begin 2023 with Kenny Pickett firmly entrenched at QB but plenty of questions elsewhere

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-8)

CAMP SITE: Latrobe, Pennsylvania

KEY ADDITIONS: DB Patrick Peterson, G Isaac Seumalo, LB Cole Holcomb, OL Nate Herbig, LB Elandon Roberts, S Keanu Neal, OT Broderick Jones, LB Nick Herbig, CB Joey Porter Jr., TE Darnell Washington, DL Keeanu Benton.

KEY LOSSES: S Terrell Edmunds, LB Devin Bush, LB Rob Spillane, CB Cam Sutton, LB Malik Reed, OL J.C. Hassenauer.

KEY STORYLINES: The Steelers are hoping their strong finish to 2022 following a 2-7 start will carry over into 2023. QB Kenny Pickett enters his second NFL training camp firmly entrenched as the starter after starting last summer third on the depth chart behind Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. The Steelers made it a point to beef up the protection in front of Pickett, signing Seumalo from Philadelphia, drafting left tackle Broderick Jones in the first round and grabbing massive tight end Darnell Washington in the third. The secondary received a significant makeover, with Peterson looking to prove there's still plenty of fuel left in his tank. Holcomb and Roberts arrived in free agency to revamp an inside linebacker group that was enigmatic at best last season. Pittsburgh is intent on being the physical yin to the high-powered yang found in places such as Kansas City and Buffalo, teams the Steelers believe they can catch — and pass — in 2023.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +4500