Steve Smith to the Ravens

Just one day after being released by the Panthers, wide receiver Steve Smith has found a new team.

The Ravens have signed the 34-year-old Smith to a three-year, $11 million contract, thus giving Joe Flacco another reliable receiving target. Smith joins Jacoby Jones and Torrey Smith on the Ravens' offense.

It's a smart move for Baltimore, which will benefit from Smith's experience and toughness. Smith, who played mostly outside with the Panthers, will most likely be an inside receiver in the Ravens' offense.

Oh, and in case you're wondering, yes, the Panthers are on the Ravens' schedule this year.

Smith said that whenever he does face his former team, "Put your goggles on cause there's going to be blood and guts everywhere."

#getchapopcornready