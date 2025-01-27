True grit: Chiefs continue to be unbeatable in close games as they chase a Super Bowl three-peat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl, trying to become the first team in NFL history to win it three consecutive times, and one of the biggest reasons why is that they have something John Wayne and Jeff Bridges have had over the years.

True grit.

No matter the circumstances — the odds, the deficits, the injuries that seem insurmountable — the Chiefs always find a way in the end. That was the case again Sunday night, when Patrick Mahomes led them to the go-ahead field goal and the Kansas City defense stopped Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills late to preserve a 32-29 victory in the AFC title game.

“I think the guys kind of thrive on that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday. “When given the opportunity, they've stepped up in those situations, and as a coach you love that part. And you know that's a rare thing. These games could have gone either way, no different than last night, and guys, they take so much pride in stepping up, and they don't shrink in those situations.”

They've been in a lot of them.

The Chiefs have won an NFL-record 17 straight one-possession games dating to a 20-14 loss to the Raiders on Christmas Day in 2023. In so many of them, Mahomes and the Chiefs had to rally in the second half, including the victory over Buffalo, where Kansas City found itself trailing 22-21 in the third quarter but managed to pull ahead on Mahomes' TD run in the fourth.

They held on from there, becoming the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion to win their ensuing conference title game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

Now, they get to face the Eagles on Feb. 9 in New Orleans in a rematch of the first Super Bowl of their current run.

“We had six or seven games (this season) where it was one possession. We continued to build off,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. "These games are very familiar to us. We’re used to being in these types of situations. We feel very calm, we feel very at peace with what we’re running — the speed of it, the pace of it and the playcalling.”

Need more proof? Go back to the start of the 2019 postseason, when the Chiefs were headed toward their first Super Bowl title in five decades. Eleven times in the playoffs, they've trailed by a score in the fourth quarter or overtime, and they've been able to produce seven touchdowns and four game-tying field goals in those stress-inducing situations.

“It takes everybody,” Mahomes said Sunday night, “and we've done it so many different ways now that we just have full trust. The coaches have trust in the players and the players trust in the coaches, and we go out there and execute our job. When you've done it over and over again, it becomes habit. And obviously, we'd want to win by more, but I think the regular season — winning all those close games — has prepared us for moments like today.”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

What’s working

After they were nearly shut out by Houston in the divisional round, Chiefs wide receivers had 12 catches for 191 yards and a TD against the Bills. That included six catches and 85 yards from first-round draft pick Xavier Worthy.

What needs help

The Chiefs didn’t force any turnovers against the Bills. They may need to produce a couple against the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

Stock up

Kareem Hunt has solidified his spot ahead of Isiah Pacheco in the running back pecking order, running 17 times for 64 yards and a score against the Bills. Many of those yards came between the tackles when Kansas City needed it most.

Stock down

Chiefs safety Bryan Cook has struggled in coverage much of the year. That was the case again on Sunday.

Injuries

The Chiefs are headed into two weeks of Super Bowl preparations without any significant injuries.

Key nu

mber

7 — The Chiefs are headed to their fifth Super Bowl in seven years and seventh overall. The only teams to reach more are the Patriots, who went to 11, and the Cowboys, Broncos, Steelers and 49ers, who have been to eight apiece.

Next steps

The Chiefs will install most of the game plan this week before departing for New Orleans, where they will put the final touches on it in the week leading up to the big game. Kansas City is a 1 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.