Roger Goodell says more 'work' needs to be done before NFL contemplates a move to 18 games

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday,...

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Credit: AP/Matt York

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says there's “a lot of work to be done” before the NFL possibly expands its season to 18 regular-season games.

Goodell said Monday at a pre-Super Bowl news conference that the league hasn't had formal negotiations with the union about adding a game to the season but that he has had informal discussions with NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell Jr.

The NFL added a 17th game and cut the preseason from four games to three before the 2021 season and Goodell has indicated an interest in eventually adding another regular-season game.

“If we do, 18 and 2 might be a possibility,” he said. “We know fans love football and they want more football. But we have to be incredibly sensitive and smart with the balance and how we deal with that.”

Goodell said changes the league has made in terms of equipment, and training in the offseason and preseason have helped reduce the number of concussions and other injuries, making adding an additional game more palatable.

