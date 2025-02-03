SportsFootball

Roger Goodell says NFL could have an international Super Bowl if league expands outside the US

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday,...

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Credit: AP/Matt York

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL could hold a Super Bowl outside of the United States if the league expands to have an international team.

The NFL has made a big effort to expand its footprint worldwide with games played in England, Germany, Mexico and Brazil in recent years with a game scheduled for 2025 in Spain.

But as of now, the Super Bowls have been played in NFL stadiums and international sites haven't been considered.

“I do think there’s potential that someday we will have an international franchise. If we do, it would not surprise me at all if a Super Bowl follows and is played there,” Goodell said.

A Super Bowl outside of North America would present challenges in terms of time zones for the U.S.-based broadcasters.

More football news

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett requests to be traded so he can have chance at Super Bowl1m read
Commissioner Roger Goodell backs NFL commitment to diversity
Commissioner Roger Goodell says NFL is looking into 'serious' allegations against Justin Tucker
Controlling owner Josh Harris says the Washington Commanders name is not changing2m read
Roger Goodell says NFL could have an international Super Bowl if league expands outside the US

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME