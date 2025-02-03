Commissioner Roger Goodell says NFL is looking into 'serious' allegations against Justin Tucker

NEW ORLEANS — Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL will look into the “serious” allegations that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct with several massage therapists.

Nine massage therapists from five spas and wellness centers have told the Baltimore Banner that Tucker engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct during sessions from 2012-16.

Tucker said in a statement last week that he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

“They are obviously serious issues and he is taking that seriously as are we," Goodell said Monday.