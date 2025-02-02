Eagles land in New Orleans for Super Bowl week

SportsFootball

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni arrives at New Orleans...

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni arrives at New Orleans international airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Kenner, La. ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — The Eagles have landed.

The Philadelphia Eagles' charter flight touched down in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon, a week before their Feb. 9 Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who were slated to land about 90 minutes later.

Eagles players and staff descended from their plane onto the tarmac under sunny skies before boarding six buses bound for their downtown hotels.

One of the pilots dangled a green-and-white flag from the cockpit window that read, “Geaux Birds,” a play on the pronunciation of French words — as well as many last names in Louisiana — that end with the letters “eaux.”

The players mostly wore back sweatsuits with a “Super Bowl LIX” logo across the chest and made their way to their buses without much fanfare. Media members were kept behind barricades and there were no interviews.

The Eagles (17-3) advanced to the Super Bowl by beating the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game.

The Chiefs (17-2), who are seeking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, took the AFC crown with a 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

A member of the flight crew waves a Philadelphia Eagles...

A member of the flight crew waves a Philadelphia Eagles flag after arriving at New Orleans international airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Kenner, La. ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

