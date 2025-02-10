Record betting at BetMGM and Caesars for Sunday's Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS — The Eagles weren't the only big winners Sunday. Sportsbooks also came out on top in the Super Bowl.

BetMGM Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook each reported that Philadelphia's 40-22 victory over the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs was the most-bet single sporting event in each of their histories.

Caesars also said it was the first Super Bowl in which more game parlays were bet than the more traditional straight wagers.

The Eagles dominated from the start, taking a 24-0 lead by halftime and all but erasing any doubt they would avenge their Super Bowl defeat two years earlier to Kansas City.

“With the Chiefs falling behind early we observed a substantial handle and wagers increase on their chances of a comeback," said Craig Mucklow, Caesars vice president of trading. "A significant amount of wagers flooded in on KC at longer odds on the money line and all spreads we posted, all the way up to +28.5. This rare opportunity to bet on Patrick Mahomes at such generous spreads and odds proved to drive significant growth and led to our largest in-play handle for a Super Bowl ever.”

At BetMGM, 60% of the tickets and 56% of the money was on the Eagles to win at +100 on the money line and 54% of the bets and 64% of the handle was on Philadelphia to win as a +1 1/2-point underdog.

Fans who bet over the 48 1/2-point total also cashed in. That over bet received 61% of the tickets and 57% of the money.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks to the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Jalen Hurts had the most money bet on him at +375 to win Super Bowl MVP and had the second-most tickets wagered on him. Hurts passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one on a tush push. He also threw for 221 yards and ran for 72.

"Super Bowl bettors cashed in on Eagles money line and Jalen Hurts Super Bowl MVP, but both defenses slowing down Saquon Barkley and Travis Kelce netted a great result for us,” BetMGM senior trading manager Christian Cipollini said.

Barkley's rushing total was set at 110.5 yards, and he finished with 57. He rushed for more than 100 yards in his five prior games and nine of 10.

Kelce's receiving total was 61 1/2 yards, and he totaled 39 yards on four receptions. It was the second disappointing playoff game in a row for Kelce, who caught two passes for 19 yards in the AFC championship against the Buffalo Bills.