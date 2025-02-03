SportsFootball

Commissioner Roger Goodell backs NFL commitment to diversity

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Credit: AP/Matt York

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Commissioner Roger Goodell says he doesn't believe the NFL's policies to promote diversity are in conflict with the Trump administration's efforts to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government.

The NFL has rules in place that require teams to interview diverse candidates for key coaching and front office positions as part of the Rooney Rule that has been in place for more than two decades.

Several NFL owners contributed to Donald Trump's campaign or conservative causes during the 2024 election cycle.

“Our owners participate in everything that we do,” Goodell said Monday. "Our policies have been designed to be well within the law, well within the practice. There are no quotas in our system. This is about opening that funnel and bringing the best talent into the NFL.

“We also believe we are doing the right thing for the NFL and our policies are consistent with the current administration as well as the last administration.”

