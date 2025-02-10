SportsFootball

Super Bowl halftime performer detained after unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian flag

A flag is raised during halftime of the NFL Super...

A flag is raised during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — A performer in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was detained on the field and could face charges after unfurling a combination Sudanese-Palestinian flag with “Sudan” and “Gaza” written on it.

The NFL confirmed the person was part of the 400-member field cast. The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement that “law enforcement is working to determine applicable charges in this incident.”

“The individual will (be) banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in an emailed statement.

The performer stood on a car used as a prop for Lamar's performance and held up the flag. The NFL said “the individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show” and that "no one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.”

Roc Nation, the entertainment company which produced the show, said that the act “was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal.”

The show continued without interruption, and it did not seem as though the person was shown on the broadcast of Lamar’s performance.

More football news

Super Bowl halftime performer detained after unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian flag
Eagles' Cooper DeJean celebrates his 22nd birthday with a Super Bowl first1m read
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sets the NFL's season rushing record, including the playoffs3m read
Rock: Barkley's Super Bowl win one last slap in face to Giants3m read
Eagles defense smothers Mahomes and dominates Kansas City in franchise's second Super Bowl win3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME