Chiefs star Chris Jones often cries during the national anthem. The reason just might surprise you

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the first notes of the national anthem are played at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and Louisiana native Jon Batiste launches into his rendition, chances are that Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will have tears flowing from his eyes.

Doesn't happen every game. But it does seem to happen for every big game.

Those tears are not exactly what they seem, though. Jones isn’t so overly patriotic that he is moved to weeping. Nor is Jones reminiscing about some saccharine moment from his childhood growing up in Houston, Mississippi, or fondly recalling all those friends or family that have helped him reach the pinnacle of his career.

No, it turns out that those are tears of anger.

“Quick story. I was watching the movie ‘300.’ One of my favorite movies, you know? Right before they go into battle, you have some like, crying, because they’re so mad. They’re going to war,” Jones explained this week. “In a sense of playing football, I actually go into that mindframe, like, I might not make it home tonight — knowing I’m going to make it home, but knowing I’m going to war. It’s going to get bloody. It’s going to get physical. I might not make it out. I might make it out.

“So in the midst of the national anthem,” Jones said, “I have to put myself in that mindframe.”

As far as Jones can tell, the first time tears fell was when he first played in the AFC championship game, and Kansas City was beaten by the Patriots in overtime. Ever since, TV cameras fall on him like a magnet during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” knowing that they are likely to capture a seemingly poignant moment before the heat of battle begins.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) participates during Super Bowl 59 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

“I'm also retracing and going over all the obstacles it took me to get here, in a sense. Thinking about that, all that manifesting,” Jones continued. “Tears start rolling because I'm so angry. I'm going through so many emotions. Anything (negative) somebody said like, three weeks ago, I'm remembering. I'm just full of emotions.”

The way that Jones can manifest a certain mindframe has certainly paid off.

After winning his third Super Bowl ring last season, the three-time All-Pro defensive tackle signed a five-year, $158.75 million contract that could mean Jones plays his entire career in Kansas City. He was a second-round choice in the 2016 draft and he's been dominant almost from the moment he arrived, getting picked to the Pro Bowl each of the last six seasons.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who has faced him numerous times, called him “the best defensive player in football.”

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones stretches before NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

“I mean, he is as dynamic as they come,” Brady said.

The 30-year-old Jones only had five sacks this season, a comparatively modest total given he's twice had seasons of 15 1/2. But statistics only represent part of the story. Because while Jones was getting double- and triple-teamed, and his sack total was deflating, the rest of the Chiefs' defense was taking advantage of clear paths to the quarterback.

Defensive end George Karlaftis had eight sacks during the regular season and piled up three more during a divisional-round win over the Texans. Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton had 6 1/2 sacks, nearly double the total of his first four NFL seasons.

“Even when it might not look like it,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said, “Chris is affecting the game.”

He'll be right in the middle of the action in the Super Bowl, too.

Jones will be the first line of defense against Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who has followed up a record-setting regular season with an even more impressive postseason.

He'll be responsible for pressuring Jalen Hurts, who has struggled at times this season when he's under duress.

And in short-yardage situations, when the Eagles line up for their infamous and seemingly unstoppable “tush push," it will be Jones, Wharton and the rest of the Chiefs defensive line tasked with pushing them back.

“All we wanted was the opportunity to get here. We're here,” Jones said. “Now we have to close the deal.”