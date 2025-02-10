SportsFootball

Officials' calls against both teams make big impact in 1st quarter of the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) breaks up a...

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — The officials were a big storyline headed into the Super Bowl thanks in part to social media conspiracy theories about favoritism toward the Kansas City Chiefs.

They were a big part of the first quarter of the game with both teams ending up on the wrong side of a close call.

The first questionable call came on the opening drive of the game when the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to convert a fourth-and-2 from midfield with a 32-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown.

But the official immediately threw a flag because Brown shoved cornerback Trent McDuffie's facemask. While there was some contact, Fox officiating analyst Mike Pereira said it shouldn't have led to a flag.

Those kinds of close calls that have tended to go in Kansas City's favor in recent playoff games have fueled the conspiracy theorists and have been a major topic all week. Commissioner Roger Goodell called the allegations “ridiculous” during a news conference Monday and the head of the officiating union called it “insulting.”

On Philadelphia's next possession, the close call went the Eagles' way. Hurts threw an incomplete pass to Dallas Goedert on third-and-5 from the Kansas City 42. But the officials once again threw a flag because McDuffie made contact with Goedert's facemask and Pereira didn't like that call either.

Three plays later, Hurts scored on a 1-yard run for the first score of the game.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) pulls in a...

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) pulls in a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

The Eagles got help from another key third-down penalty on their next possession with Charles Omenihu getting called for lining up in the neutral zone, negating a third-down sack that would have forced a punt.

Philadelphia became the first team since at least the 2000 season to convert two third or fourth downs by penalty in the first quarter of a Super Bowl.

The Eagles also got bailed out by a questionable late hit on Saquon Barkley on an incomplete pass on second-and-26. But Philadelphia didn't score on the drive.

More football news

Eagles deny the Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat with dominant defense in 40-22 rout3m read
The Latest: Eagles spoil Chiefs' three-peat bid, win Super Bowl 40-2235m read
Eagles defense smothers Mahomes and dominates Kansas City in franchise's second Super Bowl win2m read
A presidential first: Trump at the Super Bowl, latest chapter in a complicated legacy with football3m read
Cooper DeJean celebrates his 22nd birthday with the first birthday TD ever in the Super Bowl1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME