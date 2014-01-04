Fox to live-stream Super Bowl XLVIII for free

If you won't be in front of a TV for Super Bowl XLVIII, fear not -- Fox has you covered.

The network will live-stream the Super Bowl for free on Feb. 2, according to a Variety report. It's the third time that the game will be live-streamed for free in the United States.

The live-stream kicks off at 6:30 and includes the halftime show headlined by Bruno Mars. Fans can watch the stream at foxsportsgo.com or on the FoxSportsGo mobile app.

This year's Super Bowl will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., home of the Jets and the Giants.