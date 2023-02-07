What are the Super Bowl overtime rules this year?

So, what happens if the Super Bowl goes into overtime?

The bulk of the NFL's playoff overtime rules were implemented in 2010, with one change approved by the league's competition committee last spring that allows for both teams to possess the ball at least once before a winner can be determined.

The change was made following renewed scrutiny of playoff overtime rules after Kansas City’s AFC divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January 2022.

Prior to the possession rule change, 10 of the 11 playoff games that went to overtime under the post-2010 overtime rule changes were won by the team that received the ball first.

A breakdown of the playoff overtime rules: