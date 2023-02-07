What are the Super Bowl overtime rules this year?
So, what happens if the Super Bowl goes into overtime?
The bulk of the NFL's playoff overtime rules were implemented in 2010, with one change approved by the league's competition committee last spring that allows for both teams to possess the ball at least once before a winner can be determined.
The change was made following renewed scrutiny of playoff overtime rules after Kansas City’s AFC divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January 2022.
Prior to the possession rule change, 10 of the 11 playoff games that went to overtime under the post-2010 overtime rule changes were won by the team that received the ball first.
A breakdown of the playoff overtime rules:
- A coin flip determines which team receives the opening kickoff.
- Each team will have the opportunity to possess the ball at least once.
- Teams play 15-minute periods until there's a winner.
- If the score is tied after each team's first possession, the next score will win the game.
- There are no coach challenges, with all reviews being initiated by the replay official.
- Each team gets three timeouts per half (two overtime periods).
- If there is no winner after the fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss before play resumes.