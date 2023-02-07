New voices on the call for Super Bowl 2023

It has been 18 years since a Super Bowl booth featured both a play-by-play man and analyst who never had called the big game before on network TV.

Things have worked out just fine since then for Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Cris Collinsworth, who worked Super Bowl XXXIX together for Fox in 2005. All three still are on the job on the No. 1 announcing teams of different networks.

Will we be able to say the same in 2041 about Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, who will make their Super Bowl debuts for Fox on Sunday?

That is TBD as TB12 looms, but this game will set the tone for whether they are destined to be a longtime team at the top of their profession or merely transitional figures.

In Olsen’s case, he might have to move aside for Tom Brady come 2024, when Brady is expected to transition into his new career in broadcasting.

But for now, both Burkhardt, 48, and Olsen, 37, are trying to look no further than Philadelphia vs. Kansas City.

The fact they are in this position at all is an outlier after an offseason of big-name and big-money movement in NFL announcing.

Neither Buck nor Burkhardt can come close, resume-wise, to the likes of other folks in the Super Bowl rotation at other networks.

But Fox was ready to try something new after Buck and Aikman left for ESPN. So it turned to its No. 2 NFL play-by-play man in Burkhardt and a novice in Olsen, who retired after 14 years as an NFL tight end following the 2020 season.

The two have the benefit of knowing each other well. Burkhardt covered Olsen when Olsen was a New Jersey high school star being coached by his father.

Burkhardt’s rise from car salesman to WFAN update man to SNY Mets reporter to this has been popular among viewers and his many friends in the business.

“Even when it became official, I almost couldn’t believe it,” he told Newsday in August. “This kid from the playgrounds in North Jersey, throwing a Nerf football on a concrete playground at Franklin School [in Bloomfield] is going to call the Super Bowl.”





ESPN's 30 for 57

Before every NFL season, ESPN sends a list of its commentator predictions, this time with 30 experts weighing in on the conference and Super Bowl champions.

Three picked the Eagles to be in the big game, and three (including Keyshawn Johnson) picked Kansas City.

No one had the Eagles winning it all, and only two went with Kansas City: Louis Riddick and Jeff Darlington.