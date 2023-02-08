Super Bowl LVII: 3 Eagles City difference makers (not named Jalen Hurts)

Haason Reddick

The former Cardinals linebacker returns to his old stomping grounds with the Eagles. He posted 16.5 sacks in the regular season and has had three more in the playoffs (including the one that knocked Niners QB Brock Purdy from the NFC Championship Game on the first drive). If it’s a relatively low-scoring game and Reddick creates mayhem for KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he could be in line for a Super Bowl MVP.

Dallas Goedert

Everyone knows about the Kansas City tight end because of his gaudy numbers, oversized personality, and, as you may have heard a zillion times by now, the brother thing. But the Eagles have a pretty good player at that the position, too. Goedert had a shoulder injury that cost him five games this season but still finished seventh in the NFL in receiving yards among tight ends (705) and third in yards per catch (12.8).

Kenneth Gainwell

The second-year dual-threat running back has become the go-to weapon for the Eagles this postseason. After only 240 rushing yards in the regular season, he’s exploded for 160 rushing yards in just two playoff games. Miles Sanders is still the top running back and Boston Scott and Trey Sermon get their touches but Gainwell (is there a better name for a ball carrier, by the way?) has nudged his way deep into the rotation.