Super Bowl LVII: 3 Kansas City difference makers (not named Patrick Mahomes)

Jerick McKinnon

The running back had 56 catches for 512 yards and nine touchdowns out of the backfield this season and will be a matchup nightmare for an Eagles defense that is strong up front and in the back but not great covering in the middle. Pair him with Rutgers rookie Isaiah Pecheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire being activated off IR this week and KC has very strong running game to take the pressure off Mahomes.

Trent McDuffie

The rookie first-round pick has been a starter since Day One. He has the ability to play outside or in the slot, which will be helpful against an Eagles team that likes to put AJ Brown or Devonta Smith inside from time to time. It’s a load for a rookie but he’s withstood the tests all season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

The former Steelers wide receiver had a decent season with 78 catches for 933 yards and three TDs. Don’t just watch his production, though. Watch for how much he plays. The free agent-to-be who signed a one-year deal with Kansas City has a $1 million bonus coming his way if they win and he plays 50% or more of the offensive snaps. Put me in, coach!