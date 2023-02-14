Super Bowl: Eagles-KC third most watched title game of all time

Kansas City’s 38-35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night averaged 113 million viewers across Fox’s television and digital platforms, the network said. That was the best such figure for a Super Bowl in six years and made it the third most-watched Super Bowl of all time.

The halftime show traditionally outdraws the game itself, and this year was no exception, with Rihanna attracting an average of 118.7 million viewers, the most since Katy Perry eight years ago.

The game also was the most-streamed Super Bowl on record.

An average of 40% of American households were tuned in, topped by the Kansas City market with 52% and Philadelphia with 46.3. The best rating for a city without a team in the game was in Cincinnati, where an average of 45.9% of homes were watching.