Super Bowl: 10 facts about Kansas City 

1. Original owner Lamar Hunt was a founder of the American Football League. He owned the Dallas Texans, which relocated to Kansas City in 1963 and changed the nickname. The Hunt family still owns the franchise, and the AFC champions receive the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

2. Kansas City was the first AFL team to play in the Super Bowl and the second to win one. After losing to Green Bay in the inaugural game, KC beat Minnesota in Super Bowl IV. The previous year, the Jets became the first AFL team to win the Super Bowl.

3. Andy Reid is the first head coach to lead two teams to at least 10 playoff wins. He guided Philadelphia to 10 and Kansas City 11. Reid passed Tom Landry this year and moved into second place for most postseason wins behind Bill Belichick (31).

4. Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension in 2020 that’s worth up to $503 million with incentives – the largest in sports history. Reportedly, Kansas City added an insurance policy to the deal that protects the franchise if Mahomes suffers a serious injury as well as salary-cap relief for missed time.

5. In college. Mahomes began his freshman year at Texas Tech as backup quarterback . . . behind Giants practice squad QB Davis Webb. Mahomes became the starter that season after Webb injured his ankle. Mahomes is favored to win his second NFL MVP Award. Webb started his first NFL game and threw his first pass in the Giants’ regular-season finale.

6. Travis Kelce, who passed Rob Gronkowski (1,389) in last week’s AFC Championship Game for most postseason receiving yards by a tight end (1,467), was once a reality TV star. Kelce was in an eight-episode dating show on the E! Entertainment Channel in 2016 called “Catching Kelce.”

7. First-team All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, whose 65 sacks since 2016 are seventh-most in that time, recorded his first playoff sack last week. Jones brought down Cincinnati Joe Burrow twice. It was Jones’ 14 playoff game.

8. KC players are wearing a decal with the number 16 on their helmets in honor of former QB Len Dawson who died last Aug. 24.

9. Rookie Isiah Pacheco from Rutgers ran for under 10 yards in five of his first eight games, but he was KC’s leading rusher (830) this season. Pacheco is the fifth back to top KC in rushing during this run of reaching five straight AFC Championship games and three Super Bowls.

10. Rookie defensive end George Karlaftis only started playing football as a high school freshman Born in Greece, where he played goalie for the 16-and-under National Water Polo Team, Karlaftis’ family moved to the U.S. when he was 13. He picked up football the next year.