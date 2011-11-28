Taylor sued by teenage girl for damages

Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is being sued by the teenage girl he admitted having sex with in the case that led to his guilty plea to misdemeanor charges earlier this year.

Cristina Fierro filed suit in federal court in New York Monday. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial.

Taylor was sentenced to six years' probation under a deal to plead guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing an underage prostitute. The former Giants star linebacker was initially charged with third-degree rape, among other counts. Fierro was 16 when the crime occurred in May 2010. She made a statement outside his sentencing hearing in March saying he deserved jail time.

"I feel as though he should be accountable for his crimes and misconduct toward me," Fierro said at a news conference Monday, flanked by lawyer Gloria Allred.

Taylor's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said in a statement that because of the suit, Taylor and other witnesses "will have to reveal the rather disparaging truth about Ms. Fierro."

Rasheed Davis was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting a minor for paid sex. He is not being sued. Allred would not address why Taylor was included in the suit while Davis wasn't.

The Associated Press does not normally publish the name of accusers in sexual assault cases unless they agree to be named or identify themselves publicly, as Fierro has done.

Leinart out for season

Matt Leinart is out for the season after fracturing his left collarbone in the second quarter of the Texans' 20-13 win in Jacksonville on Sunday. Leinart was making his first start since 2009 in place of Matt Schaub, who broke a bone in his right foot Nov. 13. Rookie T.J. Yates, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, will start Sunday for host Houston (8-3) against the Falcons (7-4). Former Jet Kellen Clemens, signed last week, will back up.

Orton may start

Chiefs coach Todd Haley said that Tyler Palko remains the starting quarterback, but said waiver signee Kyle Orton will be given a chance to win the job before Sunday's game in Chicago. Orton was released by the Broncos on Nov. 22 after the emergence of Tim Tebow.

Jags stick with Gabbert

Jaguars rookie quarterback Blaine Gabbert will start Monday night's game against the Chargers in Jacksonville despite completing only 13 of 29 passes for 136 yards and an interception in a 20-13 loss to Houston on Sunday. He also was sacked a season-high six times and showed indecision in the pocket. Coach Jack Del Rio replaced Gabbert, 22, with Luke McCown in the fourth quarter and McCown rallied the team, finished 7-for-11 passing for 62 yards for the Jaguars (3-8).

Surgery for Browns LB

Browns linebacker Scott Fujita will have surgery on his broken right hand, hurt in Sunday's loss at Cincinnati, and may be done for the season.-- AP