Titans hire Travis Smith as defensive run game coordinator with Lori Locust promoted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have hired Travis Smith as their defensive run game coordinator and promoted Lori Locust to a defensive assistant coach.

The Titans announced the moves Tuesday.

Smith spent the past three seasons as Chicago's defensive line coach with the Bears leading the NFL in fewest yards rushing allowed and fifth in yards per carry and gave up the second-fewest rushing touchdowns with eight. Chicago also ranked 16th with 40 sacks. Smith spent 10 seasons with the Raiders as a defensive assistant, outside linebackers and assistant defensive line coach.

He started coaching in 2010 at Santa Monica Junior College before spending 2011 at Colorado.

Locust has spent the past two seasons with Tennessee and was a defensive quality control assistant in 2024. Now she will be a defensive assistant coach as Brian Callahan continues tinkering with his coaching staff after his first season with Tennessee.