SportsFootball

Texans' Kris Boyd flings helmet, gets penalized and then shoves his coach on first play vs. Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs' Nikko Remigio, left, runs the opening kickoff...

Kansas City Chiefs' Nikko Remigio, left, runs the opening kickoff past Houston Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texans cornerback Kris Boyd nearly shoved Houston special teams coach Frank Ross to the ground after the opening kickoff of their divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

The Texans had kicked off and Chiefs returner Nikko Remigio had broken through their coverage, hitting the open field and racing toward the end zone. Boyd caught him and stripped the ball loose, ran toward the Houston sideline and celebrated the fumble by ripping off his helmet and sending it skittering toward the bench.

Only problem: Kansas City recovered the fumble.

Boyd proceeded to shove Ross on the sideline and ultimately was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking off his helmet.

More football news

Falcons interview former Bears coach Matt Eberflus for their defensive coordinator position
Texans' Kris Boyd flings helmet, gets penalized and then shoves his coach on first play vs. Chiefs
Texans RB Joe Mixon active vs. the Chiefs in divisional round after dealing with an ankle injury2m read
Rock: Bills' Allen & Ravens' Jackson — only one quality QB can advance3m read
Bears interview Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Bills OC Joe Brady for coaching job1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME