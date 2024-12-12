Houston's Collins says he was fined about $5K for throwing a ball to a kid in the stands after TD

HOUSTON — Houston receiver Nico Collins was fined about $5,000 this week for throwing a football into the stands after a touchdown against the Titans.

Collins said it was “definitely worth it” because it was a little kid who caught the ball.

“The only thing that matters was making that kid happy,” he said Thursday. “He ain’t never going to forget that moment. So that’s all that matters to me. It’s cool. I’ll pay the fine.”

Collins grabbed a 5-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Houston’s loss to Tennessee on Nov. 24 and threw the ball into the stands underhanded before leaping into the crowd.

“It’s for the kids,” he said. “I seen he was screaming and was thinking here you go big dog. Here’s the ball.”

Collins, who leads the Texans with 832 yards receiving, said he was confused when he received the fine this week because he did the same thing several times last season and was never penalized.

“I guess they think you’re going to poke somebody in the eye or something,” he said.

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) reacts after the Jacksonville Jaguars were called for a penalty during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Collins didn’t share the exact amount of the fine but said it was about $5,000.

He added that he plans to appeal.