Houston's Collins inactive against Lions but Dell to play after dealing with back injury

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Houston’s Nico Collins is inactive against the Detroit Lions, but fellow receiver Tank Dell is active after being listed as questionable with a back injury.

There was hope that Collins could play this week after he was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Instead, the Texans will be without their leading receiver as they try to bounce back from a loss to the Jets.

Also inactive for the Texans is defensive end Will Anderson, who will miss the game after injuring his ankle last week. Houston running back Dameon Pierce is also inactive with a groin injury that kept him out against the Jets.

For the Lions, newly acquired pass rusher Za’Darius Smith is inactive after joining the team in a trade with the Browns. Detroit tackle Taylor Decker is also inactive because of a shoulder injury.

