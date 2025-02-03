Texans are hiring Rams assistant Nick Caley as offensive coordinator, AP source says

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are hiring Los Angeles Rams assistant Nick Caley as their offensive coordinator, a source familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.

Caley spent last season as the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach for the Rams. He replaces Bobby Slowik, who was fired last month after two seasons in the position.

The 42-year-old Caley has worked for the Rams for the past two seasons after working as an assistant for the Patriots from 2015-22.

Before moving to the NFL, Caley spent 10 years as an assistant at various college programs.

Caley takes over an offense led by C.J. Stroud that took a step back in the quarterback’s second year. In 2023, the unit finished 12th in scoring (22.2 points per game) and yardage (342.4). Stroud ran away with AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in leading the Texans to their first playoff appearance in four years.

Houston defeated the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round as Stroud at 22 became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game.

The Texans this past season were 19th in scoring (21.9) and 22nd in yardage (319.7) as Stroud took a step back. He was sacked 52 times, the second-highest number in the league behind Bears rookie Caleb Williams’ 68. Stroud’s numbers dipped across the board while his interceptions total rose from five to 12.

Despite this, Houston went 10-7 for the second year in a row and again won its wild-card playoff matchup, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers. The two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs eliminated the Texans in the divisional round.