Texans sign Jake Delhomme

The agent who represents retired quarterback Jake Delhomme says his client has signed with the Houston Texans.

Delhomme worked out with the Texans on Tuesday, along with another retired quarterback, Jeff Garcia. Delhomme will back up rookie T.J. Yates, a fifth-round pick who will start Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Rick Smith, Delhomme's agent, said the 36-year-old Delhomme has been staying in shape and working with racehorses in Louisiana since he was cut by Cleveland in July.

The Texans are dangerously thin at the position in the wake of season-ending injuries to Matt Schaub and Matt Leinart.

Houston signed Kellen Clemens last week after learning that Schaub will need season-ending surgery on his right foot. Leinart broke his left (throwing) collarbone in Sunday's 20-13 win over Jacksonville.