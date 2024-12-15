SportsFootball

Houston TE Cade Stover out against Dolphins after emergency appendectomy

Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover, center, celebrates his touchdown...

Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Dalton Schultz (86) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Houston rookie tight end Cade Stover had an emergency appendectomy Saturday night and will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Texans announced his surgery Sunday morning, saying he is doing well and expected to make a full recovery.

The team added Stover to the injury report Saturday night, saying he was questionable for the game with an illness, before announcing his surgery Sunday.

Stover was a fourth-round pick from Ohio State. He has appeared in 13 games this season with eight starts and has 14 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.

